Don Bosco holds on for 5-4 win over Janesville

GILBERTVILLE (KWWL) -- Landon Frost's three-run home run in the fourth marked the difference as Don Bosco held off Janesville 5-4 on Tuesday night.
The shot came after Janesville's three-run second inning, capped by a two-run double down the left field line by sophomore Dawson Graham that briefly had the Wildcats up 4-2.
Janesville, however, still put up a better effort than the first meeting that saw Don Bosco run up a 15-1 road win over the Wildcats. Two of Janesville's four losses have come to the Dons who moved to 11-3 on the season.