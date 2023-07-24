Dike's Dall chases rodeo dreams

DIKE (KWWL) -- Cooper Dall is a four sport athlete, but the fourth might not be what you would expect.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always done it," said Cooper, "I never wanted to change anything about it."
'It' is rodeo. It's something that's been in his blood since he first started practicing at three years old.
"Cooper’s always kind of had a thing for this," said his father Doug, "He kind of picked it up and ran with it."
With some help and guidance from his father he's come a long way, even winning some local events. The big one happened this summer when he and roping partner Kane Kucera of Traer finished fourth in the state in team roping, qualifying them for the National Junior High Rodeo in Georgia. Cooper was the first from Dike to ever do so.
"It was amazing," he said, "it’s a lot bigger than the rodeos they put on in Iowa."
"I think the biggest moment for me was just looking up at the big jumbotron, and seeing your son's name and the hometown," added Doug, "To see Cooper Dall, and Dike, Iowa, that was pretty special."
Next up, Cooper plans on entering the Iowa High School circuit this fall and then see where it goes from there.
"He can take it wherever he wants," said Doug, "The more work he puts into it, the better he gets."