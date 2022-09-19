Dike-New Hartford's Petersen chooses Louisville

DIKE (KWWL) -- The most coveted volleyball recruit in the state of Iowa has chosen Louisville. Dike-New Hartford junior middle hitter Payton Petersen made the announcement on Monday.
The commitment came approximately two weeks after her twin sister Jadyn chose to stay closer to home and play for her mother Bobbi at UNI. The pair are the second set of Petersen twins to make the jump to Division I volleyball. Baylee is in her fifth year at UNI, while sister Sydney is in her first, making a grad transfer move after four years at Texas.
Louisville is currently the second-ranked team in the country and received Payton's commitment over other finalists Creighton annd Kansas State.
With nearly a season and a half of high school left, Petersen has already amassed 1,227 kills and 200 blocks in her career, while twice being named the captain of the all-tournament team at both state basketball and volleyball. Dike-New Hartford has won back-to-back titles in both.