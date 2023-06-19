Dike-New Hartford softball sweeps past Denver

DENVER (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford out-scored Denver 25-2 in a pair of conference wins Monday night.
The Wolverines shut out the Cyclones 12-0 in the opener, and jumped right back into action in the second.
Leading 6-0 in the fourth inning, Shelby Ohrt hit a deep shot that one-hopped the wall in center field for an RBI triple. Later in the inning, Madde Buskohl drove in ohrt with a bloop single down the left field line leaving the Wolverines eight runs ahead after the frame.
Dike-New Hartford added five more runs in the sixth started by Misty Harreld's two-RBI double off the left field wall. The Wolverines' exited the night with wins in 13 of their last 15 games.