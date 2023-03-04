Dike-New Hartford goes back-to-back-to-back with win over Central Lyon

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- Make it three straight for DNH. Dike-New Hartford led nearly wire to wire as the top-ranked Wolverines defeated No. 2 Central Lyon 64-59 to earn their third consecutive class 2A state championship, and their second straight over the Lions.
Twin sisters Jadyn and Payton Petersen again led the way, scoring 19 apiece in the win. Payton, who earned her third straight all-tournament team captain nod, hit 9-of-12 shots from the floor.
Maryn Bixby added 13 points in the win, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to send Dike-New Hartford to the halftime lockerroom with a 32-21 lead. The Wolverines shot 61.5 percent and held Central Lyon to 38.8 percent shooting, including 5-for-15 from 3-point range.