Dike-New Hartford girls rout Clear Lake in regional semi

NEW HARTFORD (KWWL) -- Camille Landphair scored a pair of goals and assisted on two more as No. 11 Dike-New Hartford topped Clear Lake 5-0 to move into Thursday's regional final round. The Wolverines will travel to No. 4 Gilbert for a shot to reach their second straight state tournament.

Landphair scored twice in the first 20 minutes on Tuesday, with the second coming off a gorgeous high pass from Lora Apel near midfield to put DNH up 2-0. She later hit a solid cross to Lucy Varney who netted the third of the half for the Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford's Alexie Heminover and Gentry Swarts rounded out the scoring in the second half.

