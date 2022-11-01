 Skip to main content
Dike-New Hartford advances in 2A while Wapsie Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Denver fall short

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – Dike-New Hartford kept their dreams of a third straight title alive on Tuesday as the Wolverines rolled past Kuemper Catholic in straight sets in the 2A quarterfinals (25-20, 25-11, 25-14). Payton Petersen led the Wolverines with 15 kills as they advance to face Hinton in Wednesday's semifinal round.

Hinton topped Denver to earn their spot as Bailey Boeve tallied 22 kills in a 3-1 win (25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13). Kayla Knowles led the Cyclones with 28 kills.

Sumner-Fredericksburg couldn't ride the momentum of a 25-21 opening set win as the seventh-seeded Cougars fell to No. 2 Western Christian 3-1 (21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18). Isabelle Elliott led S-F with 26 kills. Their opening set win marked the first time W.C. lost a set to an Iowa opponent this season.

Wapsie Valley also felt the sting of an opening round defeat falling to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3-1 (25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-21). Taylor Buhr picked up 13 kills for the Warriors. Molly Shafer led EBF with 24.

