Dickson surges to run away with Waterloo Open title

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Will Dickson's wallet got a little bit fatter on Sunday. The pro from Atlanta scorched the final 18 holes to win the Waterloo Open's top prize of $50,000 in a runaway, finishing 27 under par for a seven stroke victory.
Dickson, playing in the final group with second round leader Brady Calkins, took control as Calkins suffered a pair of double-bogeys on the back nine that put him out of contention. Dickson went seven under over the final nine holes and shot an 11-under 61 in his final round.
UNI golfer and Cedar Falls native Jack Moody won the amateur title shooting nine under par.