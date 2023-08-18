Depth key to UNI defensive improvement in 2023

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – UNI’s Woo Governor is doing whatever he can to keep the big guys in front of him happy.
“I try to feed those guys, bring them guys snacks,” says the senior defensive back, “Those guys are special. They’re going to be the reason this thing goes.”
Getting that thing going quickly is the goal. the Panther defense limped out of the gate last year while the team dropped their first three games. That’s something that didn’t exactly sit well with anyone.
“For us not to get back in that hole we know we have to start off with a bang, start off strong,” sayd fifth year senior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd, “I feel like that’s been a big point of emphasis for us, for our defense.”
“The defensive line is the make-up of your team because it takes such a wear and tear,” adds 23rd year head coach Mark Farley, “You need depth there and you need size there.”
Depth, Farley says, is not a problem, calling this the deepest defensive line he’s ever had. stian Boyd is a key, leading a unit that’s expected to much improved from a season ago.
“Our ones and our twos are interchangeable. I feel like that’s huge for us,” says Boyd, “I feel like the new guys that have come in, the transfers and even the freshmen that came in are hard workers. We get better every day.”
With likely one of the most potent offenses in FCS football, getting back a defense that’s allowed fewer than 20 points a game in three of the last four seasons could mean big things for the Panthers.
“We’re humbled as ever,” says Governor, “but we’re hungrier than ever.”