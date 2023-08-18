 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday
afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Depth key to UNI defensive improvement in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
UNI football defense

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – UNI’s Woo Governor is doing whatever he can to keep the big guys in front of him happy.

“I try to feed those guys, bring them guys snacks,” says the senior defensive back, “Those guys are special. They’re going to be the reason this thing goes.”

Getting that thing going quickly is the goal. the Panther defense limped out of the gate last year while the team dropped their first three games. That’s something that didn’t exactly sit well with anyone.

“For us not to get back in that hole we know we have to start off with a bang, start off strong,” sayd fifth year senior defensive lineman Khristian Boyd, “I feel like that’s been a big point of emphasis for us, for our defense.”

“The defensive line is the make-up of your team because it takes such a wear and tear,” adds 23rd year head coach Mark Farley, “You need depth there and you need size there.”

Depth, Farley says, is not a problem, calling this the deepest defensive line he’s ever had. stian Boyd is a key, leading a unit that’s expected to much improved from a season ago.

“Our ones and our twos are interchangeable. I feel like that’s huge for us,” says Boyd, “I feel like the new guys that have come in, the transfers and even the freshmen that came in are hard workers. We get better every day.”

With likely one of the most potent offenses in FCS football, getting back a defense that’s allowed fewer than 20 points a game in three of the last four seasons could mean big things for the Panthers.

“We’re humbled as ever,” says Governor, “but we’re hungrier than ever.”

Tags

