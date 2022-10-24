Denver shakes off first set loss to top Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1

DENVER (KWWL) -- Denver held off a feisty Aplington-Parkersburg team, rallying from a first set loss for a 3-1 win. The fifth-ranked Cyclones will now face No, 9 Grundy Center for the right to go to the class 2A state tournament.
The upset minded Falcons dominated the opening set 25-14, briefly shocking the favorites. Denver, however, punched back hard and left no doubt quickly winning the final three (25-10, 25-13, 25-11).
Kayla Knowles led the Cyclone attack with a team high 19 kills. Jessica Gergen added 17 in the win.