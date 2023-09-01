Denver grabs third straight win over rival Wapsie Valley

DENVER (KWWL) – Micah Grier eclipsed the 200 yard rushing mark and found the endzone three times as Denver rolled past rival Wapsie Valley 39-18. The win marked the Cyclones third straight over the Warriors.
“We made a couple of mistakes. We have to learn from that, have to watch some film,” said Grier, “Overall we did a decent job.”
Wapsie Valley, however, made things difficult in the early going. Facing 4th and 17, Kanen Dekkers hit Ian Buzynski in stride for a score to cap off a nearly nine minute opening drive for a 6-0 lead. It didn’t take Denver long to respond as Grier ripped off a 46 yard run on the Cyclones’ first play from scrimmage for a 7-6 lead. Grier again scored from the 17 late in second as Denver went to the break up 13-6.
In the second half, Jaxon Sanderson capped off the opening drive with a 25 yard touchdown strike to Keaton Meyer. The Warriors’ Buzynski, however, ripped off an 88 yard kickoff return for a score to keep Wapsie Valley within striking distance.
Denver responded with Grier’s third score of the night followed by a Rothmeyer pick-six to put the game out of reach in the third.
“There is work to be done. I mean, It’s nice to beat Wapsie. Those kids play hard. They’re so well coached,” said head coach Rhett Barrett, “You have to give kudos to them for sure, but we have to get better at our tackling on defense. We can’t give up big plays on special teams against teams like this. Otherwise down the road it’s going to really hurt us.”