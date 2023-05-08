Denver girls earn NICL title in PK shootout with Hudson

DENVER (KWWL) -- Eighty minutes weren't enough to decide it. At the 100 minute mark it was still tied as No. 9 Denver finally earned a 2-1 win over No. 8 Hudson, winning on penalty kicks to grab at least a share of the North Iowa Cedar League Conference title. The two had come into Monday night undefeated in conference games.
Denver grabbed an early lead as a pass leaked out to Myia Rosecrans at the edge of the box in the first half. The sophomore fired a shot through heavy traffic, picking up her first goal of the season as the Cyclones led 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half the Pirates found the equalizer. Ella Hiatt unloaded a shot 30 yards away from the goal that caromed off goalkeeper Tori Schroeder's hands and into the net. Hudson's Macey McKenna later turned away a pair of big Denver chances, eventually forcing the game into a P.K. shootout.
That's where the Cyclones grabbed a quick advantage as Schroeder came up with a big save on Hudson's first attempt. The Pirates second clanged off the post and out while Denver planted every one of their four attempts with Kenzie Snyder knocking home the decisive kick to keep the Cyclones undefeated in conference matches.