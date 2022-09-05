Dekkers, Cyclones prepped to snap Cy-Hawk losing streak

AMES (KWWL) -- First year starter Hunter Dekkers knows it won't be easy. It's been anything but in recent years as Iowa State has fallen in six straight games with rival Iowa. It's a streak he's hoping to see end despite facing a defense that actually outscored both offenses in Iowa City on Saturday.
"They're a good defense. They usually, notoriously have a good defense every year, so I mean that's just something we have to look for," says the sophomore Cyclone quarterback, "I just have to prepare. That's the biggest thing. This whole team offense and defense has to prepare, and special teams. If we do that we'll be just fine."
Dekkers, in his starting debut, threw for nearly 300 yards with four touchdowns in Saturday's dominant 42-10 win over Southeast Missouri. Three of those went to top receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
On the flip side, the Iowa offense failed to reach the endzone on Saturday and didn't even hit 200 yards of offense. Still, that doesn't mean much to the Iowa State senior receiver.
"This is week one. A lot of teams like to say they're prepared, but you never know when you get inside the game what's going to go on," he says, "For all I know they're still 1-0 and we're still 1-0. Week two it's going to be a fun match-up."