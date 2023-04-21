Day, Morancy highlight UNI spring game

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- One of the biggest takeaways from Friday's UNI spring football game is that Theo Day and Sergio Morancy will be a pain for opposing defenses.
The two hooked up multiple times during the scrimmage, including on a long dart into the endzone that Morancy pulled down in heavy traffic. A season ago the pair connected for six touchdowns and more than 500 yards. Those numbers are likely to grow this fall.
As for the overall progress of his team during the spring, Mark Farley says he was pleased.
"The confidence, the comradery, and the cohesion of offense and defense, and then we have a specialist in Cook, I mean I see these 60 yard kicks ever day, that's why we keep challenging him, so we have the pieces," he said afterward, "We're going to have to go out the next few weeks to get a few more guys, but if we get the right guys, we can do a lot of things."
"I thought it went pretty well for the most part. I feel like just the execution from the offense has been pretty good all spring," added Day, "That was my fifth spring right there and I mean it was pretty good compared to everything else I've seen, so I'm pretty optimistic about what we can do this year."
UNI opens the season on September 2 at Iowa State.