D-III football playoffs: Wartburg falls to Mount Union 34-31 in Semifinal Round

ALLIANCE, Ohio (KWWL)- The Wartburg Knights football season ended on Saturday, as the Knights fell 34-31 to Mount Union. The nights, who came into the game undefeated, played in their first ever semifinal round game, looking to advance to the first title game in school history.
It was a nail biter for Knights fans, as the game turned into a shootout with four lead changes and 28 points as the pendulum swung back and forth in the final eleven minutes of the ballgame.
The Raiders took the lead on a seven play, 69 yard, 2:31 drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Tyler Echeverry with 31 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.
McLaughlin completed 21 of 35 of his passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were to Carter Henry. Henry finished the day with seven catches for 158 yards and a pair of scores.
The Knights defense struggled early, allowing the Raiders to find the endzone on their first two drives of the game and jump out to a 14-7 lead. After a missed Cael O'Neill field goal, they forced their first of two turnovers on the day. Owen Grover strip sacked Braxton Plunk, and Nate Link recovered the fumble, giving the Knights the ball back at the Raiders 14-yard line. Two plays later, McLaughlin connected with Carter to tie the game.
Mount Union's Special Teams units came up big in the second half, returning the opening kickoff 77 yards to the Wartburg 18. That led to a missed field goal. After Wartburg went three and out on their next drive, Orreon Finley returned the kick 61 yards to the Wartburg two-yard line. The Raiders punched it in to go up 21-14 on the next play.
The Knights punted on each of their first three drives of the second half and were headed for another when on a third and 19, Von Factor sacked McLaughlin on his own one-yard line. McLaughlin coughed up the ball, and Mount Union's Mason McMillen recovered it to set up a first and goal for his team. The Raiders could not capitalize as on the first play, Trent Rolling picked off Braxton Plunk's pass in the end zone.
In the closing seconds of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter, McLaughlin leads the Knights on a nine play, 66-yard drive. Cael O'Neill capped it with a 32-yard field goal to make it 21-17.
A fumbled punt deep in Mount Union territory on the Raiders' next drive gave the Knights the ball back on the Mount Union 21. They quickly took advantage. McLaughlin found Drake George for a score and gave the Knights their first lead of the ballgame, 24-21.
It was a shootout in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with both teams trading touchdowns on four straight drives, culminating with the go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds to go in the game. The Knights got the ball back, but Nile McLaughlin threw four straight incomplete passes, turning the ball over and allowing the Raiders to take a knee with seven seconds left. The Knight came up short and their undefeated season ended.
Mount Union, a 13-time national champion in the Division III playoffs, will face the winner of the game between North Central and Mary Hardin-Baylor.