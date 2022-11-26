D-III football playoffs: No. 12 Wartburg stuns No. 4 Saint Johns

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (KWWL) -- Wartburg forced five turnovers on Saturday as the 12th-ranked Knights stunned No. 4 Saint Johns 23-20 in the second round of the NCAA Division-III playoffs.
The Knights took control early on Saturday when Hunter Clasen capped an 82-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run for a quick 6-0 lead. An interception on the ensuing drive led to Cael O'Neill's 35 yard field goal to put the Knights up nine.
Wartburg added two more scores over the next two quarters as Nile McLaughlin fired a 29 yard touchdown strike to Carter Henry before half. Then they opened the third with a big special teams' play as a botched snap on a Johnnies' punt attempt led to a scoop and score from Parker Rochford that gave the Knights an insurmountable 17 point lead. Rochford had seven tackles and an interception to go with his third-quarter touchdown.
After Saint Johns pulled within three late in the third, the Knights' shut thhe door over the final 15 minutes, sealing the win in the final moments with an Anton Santillan interception.
Wartburg will face Aurora University in the final eight with the site to be determined on Sunday.