Cyclone Tailgate Tour rolls through Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Tailgate Tour rolled into the Cedar Valley Sportsplex on Monday night. The annual event gives fans an opportunity to engage with Cyclone coaches and administrators in the offseason.
Waterloo is one of 12 stops on this year's tour which concludes in Des Moines on Wednesday.
For Iowa State men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, who's entering his third season at the helm, it's a chance to thank fans who've supported his team in their back to back runs to the NCAA tournament.
"We've had awesome crowds with great energy and enthusiasm," says Otzelberter, "What's really cool about being a Cyclone is just the support. People that come out to Jack Trice or to Hilton Coliseum, this is our chance to come back and support those fans."
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is entering his eighth season where he's led the Cyclones to five bowl appearances, and says the Cyclone faithful have played a large role in that success.
"One of the things that's so special about our place is our fanbase," says Campbell, "their engagement, and their support of us and to be able to give that back is huge for myself and I think it's the same for everybody in our athletic department."