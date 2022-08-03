Cubs, Reds ready for second Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE (KWWL) -- The first one will be hard to top, but in eight days, the Cubs and Reds are going to try when they get their turn on the iconic Field of Dreams.
Last season, the White Sox topped the Yankees 8-7 as Tim Anderson created a Hollywood ending with a ninth inning walk-off home run. It's the type of atmosphere Reds' pitcher Kyle Farmer is expecting next week.
"Watching the game last year Yankees versus White Sox, watching Tim Anderson hit that walk-off was pretty incredible," says Farmer.
"Watching homers go out in the corn it's just something special," adds Cubs' first baseman Frank Schwindel, "You don't see it very often, and it's going to be a great opportunity to play in that game. It's going to be a lot of fun."
The Cubs and Reds meet next Thursday night in Dyersville. Two days prior, Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities will play the first minor league game ever on the field.