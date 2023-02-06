Contract Amendments for Iowa 's Brian Ferentz

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Last week---the Iowa Hawkeye football program announced it would retain offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz--despite the Hawks having one of the lowest ranked offenses in the country.
Today Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta says there will be amendments made to Brian Ferentz's contract....which will require a much better offensive performance from the Hawkeyes in 20-23.
The contract amendments will provide Brian Ferentz with a 20-23 base salary of $850-thousand dollars which is down from the $900-thousand dollar base salary Brian Ferentz received in 2022.
The contract amendments also add designated performance objectives--- which requires the Iowa Hawkeye football team to average at least 25 points a game and to win at least seven games during the 20-23 season.
In 20-22, Iowa won eight games but the Hawkeye offense was one of the worst in the nation averaging just 17 points a game.
If Brian Ferentz meets the performance objectives---he will receive a one-time bonus payment of $112-thousand dollars and his base salary will jump to $925-thousand dollars.
If Brian Ferentz and the Hawkeye offense do not meet the performance objectives his contract will be terminated on June 1st 2024.