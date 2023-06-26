Columbus sweeps baseball, softball titles from Dike-New Hartford

DIKE (KWWL) -- Waterloo Columbus earned a pair of NICL Central conference titles on Monday night defeating Dike-New Hartford on both the baseball and the softball fields. Both Sailor teams clinched by winning the first games of a double header.
In baseball, Columbus rallied from an 0-2 deficit entering the seventh inning. The Sailors put up four runs in the top half of the inning as Nick Merrifield knocked an RBI base hit to left that scored Major Westhoff to cap the rally.
On the mound in the bottom half of the inning Merrifield took down the Wolverines in order to secure the 4-2 win and the conference title.
In softball, Columbus took control much earlier. In the third inning Kamryn Regenold drove a base hit into right-centerfield that scored Sawyer Schaefer to start off a three-run frame.
The Sailor later went on to defeat the defending champion Wolverines 6-1.