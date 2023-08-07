Columbus football looks for big climb in 2023

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Waterloo Columbus head football coach Brad Schmidt has a big challenge for his Sailors.
"They like it," says the tenth-year coach, "They embrace it."
It... is the hill, the short, steep incline behind the east endzone that the Sailors run at the end of practices.
"It's it's not just a physical battle, but a mental battle," says senior lineman Mason Knipp.
"We say kill the hill," adds second-year quarterback Carter Lockert, "I mean it gets us ready."
It's also a perfect metaphor for the goals of the team and life.
"You've got to you got to get up the hill," says Schmidt, "You've got to wake up every morning and attack the day."
The hill is the same hill Schmidt was running in his playing days as a former Columbus quarterback, and it remains as the Sailors try and climb past last year's six-win season with a very veteran squad."
"We're very experienced," says Schimidt, "We have a lot of lot of guys with a lot of in game reps from not not just from the past year, but from multiple years."
In fact, they bring back their leading rusher and leading receiver to go along with Lockert. While fresh off a state title on the mat is Mason Knipp -- who hopes to do the same thing to opponents that he did to his dad and assistant coach Dan, slamming him to the mat after the championship win.
"I think he's still hurting from it," laughs Knipp, "So, yeah I'm going to be throwing kids like that this year. I hope."
When it comes to goals, Lockert doesn't shy away from the big one."
"We want to go to the dome and win at all," he says.
It's a big goal, takes a big climb, and for the Sailors it's all about finishing just as hard as you start.
"It doesn't matter how tired you are," says Knipp, "You just have to get up the hill, man. You've got to overcome it.