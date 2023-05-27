Columbus Catholic's Fain earns state tennis title in all-Sailor final

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- It took over four hours for senior Sophia Fain to defeat a familiar opponent. Fain topped Waterloo Columbus teammate Ali Hagness 2-1 (6-3, 4-6, 6-4) in a marathon final to capture the class 1A individual state tennis championship.
The finale marked the first time two Sailor teammates met to decide a championship in the storied history of the Columbus girls' tennis team. Both reached the finals without dropping a set prior to the final match-up.
Fain needed to work after taking a 3-0 lead in the final set as Hagness won four straight to briefly take a final set lead. The senior recovered late, however, to earn the state's top spot.