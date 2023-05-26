Coe softball tops Hiram 5-0 to move closer to College World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- Ellie Thurow had it rolling on Friday throwing a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over Hiram College. The win gave the Kohawks a 1-0 lead in the best of three super regional leaving them one win away from the D-III softball College World Series.
Both teams found trouble trying to plate runs in the early going, however Coe finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth plating a pair of runs on a bases loaded error followed by a bases loaded walk. One batter later Coe catcher Skyler Stookey drove a two-RBI single into left to add on some insurance.
Thurow later shut Hiram down in order, finishing the game with her third strike-out as she allowed just a single hit in the win.
"We had all the fans here today and our team made some really great plays," Thurow said afterward, "We've been dreaming of this the whole year, and we've been looking forward to Texas, so it's really exciting."
Coe hosts Hiram in game two at 1 pm on Saturday for their first shot at reaching the CWS. The two teams will meet again immediately afterward in the event of a Hiram win.