Coe punches ticket to D-III softball World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -- Two games and two great pitchings performances have sent Coe College into rare territory. The Kohawks topped Hiram 2-1 on Saturday, winning their best of three Super Regional 2-0, earning them their first trip to the College World Series since 2009.
No. 21 Coe broke up a scoreless tie in the third inning as Madi Parson drove a base hit into left centerfield scoring Ruby Kappeler for a 1-0 lead. The Kohawks added a second run on a sixth inning bases loaded walk.
In the circle, senior Hannah Ausenhus allowed one unearned run while surrendering just four hits in a complete game effort.
Coe will meet No. 2 Linfield to open the College World Series on June 1 in Marshall, Texas.