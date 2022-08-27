Clash at Kinnick: Iowa City Liberty shocks rival City High 36-19

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Liberty made a special night even more memorable as the heavy underdog Lightning stunned highly-touted cross-town rival Iowa City High 36-19 in the first high school game inside Kinnick Stadium in more than 40 years.
Liberty marched downn the field on their opening possession as Graham Beckman capped it with a 40 yard touchdown strike to Garrett Gregoire. Beckman, in his first start also added a rushing touchdown to lead the Lightinng to a 23-19 lead at the half.
Liberty shut out the Little Hawks 13-0 in the second half to avenge last season's lopsided 41-0 loss.