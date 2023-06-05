Clarksville tops Waverly-Shell Rock in battle of sisters

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- The elder sibling got the upper hand Monday night. No. 12 Clarksville, coached by Katie (Wedeking) Burman, shut out Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0. The Go-Hawks are coached by Burman's younger sister and former assistant coach, Kim (Wedeking) Meyer.
Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy and WSR's Maya Willey went back and forth in a pitcher's dual, keeping the other side scoreless through the first five frames. The Indians finally broke that up in the top of the sixth.
With runners on second and third, freshman Natalie Beck lined a base hit down the left field line, driving in both runners for a 2-0 lead. In the seventh, Beck added some big insurance, capping a four RBI night with a two-run opposite-field blast over the right field fence.
Clarksville remained undefeated (11-0) with the win.