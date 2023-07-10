Clarksville routs Saint Ansgar to return to state softball

CLARKSVILLE (KWWL) -- No. 6 Clarksville scored four runs in the sixth inning as the Indians ended things early in a 12-2 win over Saint Ansgar. The win sent the Indians to the class 1A state softball tournament for the fifth time in seven years.
"It's amazing," said junior Molie Bloker, "Growing up watching everybody else do it, it's always a dream to have it yourself and to have that feeling is just amazing, on top of the world.
"I think that's what makes it so special is that these girls were in the stands or in the dugout last state tournament," said head coach Katie Burman, "and most of them weren't on the field, so this will be a really good experience for them."
After putting up two runs in the opening frame, Clarksville broke it open in the second. Mollie Bloker knocked in three of her four RBI's on the night with a bases clearing base hit to right field for a 6-0 lead.
Entering the sixth with an 8-2 lead, the Indians ended things early. Emmalee Manwarren drove in two runs with a base hit into shallow left-center. She scored in the next at-bat on Jenna Meyers' hard shot into center, while minutes later the clinching run scored on a wild pitch.