City High's Keuter earns fourth as Eastern Iowa shines on wrestling finals night

DES MOINES (KWWL) – It all started with the grand March and within minutes it was time to crown some champions.
Eastern Iowa saw a strong start at 106 pounds with three champs coming to the east side. Iowa City West freshman Alex Pierce topped Tyler Harper of Norwalk for a title in his first shot. In 1A it’s a title for Jaydin Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield who took out Madon Shirk of Wilto, and a last second takedown by Brayden Bohnsack on Notre Dame’s Carter West is the difference as the Union sophomore is 2A champ.
Soon after the Knights added a second as sophomore Jace Hedeman controlled Aiden Smith of Atlantic to keep the quest for four titles alive.
“You’ve gotta win three before you win four,” he said afterward, “So on to next year hopefully we get that and then, yeah, you’ll see me.”
It’s a second title at 120 pounds for Lisbon’s Brandon Paez as he did it in style with a late first period pin in his fourth finals night.
At 126 pounds Cale Seaton of City High earned the 3A title. Nashua-Plainfield’s Garrett Rinken topped Dawson Schmitt of Wapsie Valley for his second 2A title while joining brother Jaydin with a win on finals night.
“Wrestling with Jaydin, we’ve got a little mat in our basement,” he said of the work he puts in with his brother, “Practicing all summer long, just me and him working out, it’s all paying off right now.”
At 138 pounds Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryder Block topped Linn Mar’s Kane Naaktgeboren to finish with three titles, but still reflected on the one that got away.
“I’m glad I got three,” said the Go-Hawk senior, “It just sucks. I wanted four, but I had to keep working, so yeah, it’s all right.”
Baz Diaz was the second Go-Hawk champion as he won his first Iowa state title at 145 pounds. His brother Danny later took a title at 160 pounds.
In 1A at 152 pounds Don Bosco’s Kyler Knaack earned a state championship minutes after his brother Kaiden finished as a runner up at 145.
At 170 the first three-timer in Waterloo Columbus history reigned as Max Magayna got a tech fall to keep his four time hopes going.
“The first one, nothing beats that first one,” he recalled of winning two years ago, “It was awesome. Then doing it again felt great. Doing it a third time felt awesome. I can’t wait to do it a fourth time.”
Fifteen minutes later, the Sailors added a second as Carson Hartz was the 1A champion at 182 pounds. Then at 220, they went 3 for 3, Mason Knipp picked up an overtime takedown on defending champ Jarred Thiry and then celebrated the title by taking dad Dan hard to the to the arena floor.
In 1A Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartford ended his stellar career with his first career state title, but the most attention was on 3A where City High’s Ben Keuter completed the journey becoming the 32nd four-time champion in state history.
“It’s kind of surreal.” said the Hawkeye wrestling and football recruit, “It’s something you dream about when you’re a kid, and for it to actually happen it’s kind of crazy. But I put in a lot of work for this, so it’s truly a blessing.”
Wrapping up finals night at heavyweight, Cam Geuther of West Delaware who went winless in his junior high career is now a 2A champ after topping Wil Textor of Dike-New Hartford.