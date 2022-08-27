Chun brings Iowa women's wrestling to Gable Museum

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Iowa women's wrestling coach Clarissa Chun took her Hawkeyes on the road Saturday. The team underwent practice in the training center in Waterloo's Dan Gable Wrestling Museum.
There was more to the visit, however, as the first ever Iowa coach and former world champion signed the museum wall near a display of her accomplishments. Chun's signature is the first for a woman in the facility.
"When I think about that I think about all the female wrestlers that came before me that gave me the opportunity to have that," says Chun, "I'm excited to be the first. It's always nice to be first, but I can't wait for the next female to sign the wall."
Iowa will begin competition in the 2023-2024 season. The Hawkeyes currently have 15 wrestlers in the roster who will compete unattached in open competions in the coming year.