Chipotle giving away free food during NBA Finals

(CNN) -- Game one of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is on Thursday night, and no matter which team wins, you could score free food from Chipotle.
Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three-pointer a player makes in the Finals. They're calling it a "free pointer."
Here's how it works: when a player makes a three-point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code. The first 300 people who text that code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.
The restaurant chain says it will give away up to 10,500 burritos per game.