Champions crowned on final day of State Track and Field meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The third and final day of the 2023 High School State Track and Field championships took place on Saturday in front of a crowd that shattered previous attendance records.
In 4A, it was pure dominance from Cedar Rapids Washington’s Miles Thompson. The Texas Tech football commit won the 100 in 10.46 second, winning by nearly 4 tenths of a second. In the 200, Thompson won by half a second, running the second fastest time in state history at 21.02.
“I just want to motivate people. It’s not about breaking records or anything like that," Thompson said. "It’s honestly just to improve yourself every day and working hard. That’s all that matters.”
There were a pair of champions in the girls sprint medley, as Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the 4A title. In 3A, Dubuque Wahlert avenged a runner up finish from last season, taking first after a strong finish from Rylee Steffen.
“I was just thinking that we’ve put so much hard work into all of this, we deserve this," Steffen said. "Everything that we’ve done this entire season was for this moment, and we knew that we could do it. We had a positive mindset all weekend and this is what we’ve been looking forward to.”
On the boys side, it was Western Dubuque securing top honors in the sprint med.
Kadence Huck continued her dominance, as the Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore secured the 800 meter title in 2:11.75. This is Huck’s second state title of the year, and the fifth of her young career.
“It’s really good to come out and represent our small school, because like you said we haven’t, especially in track, had a lot of phenomenal athletes, at least not in a long time," Huck said. "So it’s good to come out and represent, and get our name out there.”
Gracie Federspiel took the 800 title in 3A, while it was Keelee Leitzen who won top honors in 4A. Leitzen also helped the Mustangs secure a distance medley title yesterday.
“I was just thinking the whole time, this is anyone’s race, anyone can win on any given day," Leitzen said. "I was thinking the whole time that if you want it, go get it, you can do it. I just had to push myself and believe in myself."
Eastern Iowa dominated across the boys shuttle hurdles. In 1A, Lisbon broke their own 1A state record in 59.89 seconds. In 3A, Cedar Rapids Xavier crossed the finish line second, but were crowned champions after Spirit Lake was disqualified. The Saints broke the 3A state record. And in 4A, it was Iowa City West getting it done, with Christian Janis clinching the win after a strong anchor leg.
“That was my target. He was in front of me, i had to go get him. I definitely clipped a hurdle mid race, i lost a little race, i was like ‘i’ve gotta make this up, i’ve gotta make this up.’ at that point, it was just a matter of who wanted it more," Janis.
A pair of Eastern Iowa athletes were victorious in the 110 hurdles. Grayson Hartman of Cedar Rapids Xavier got the win in 3A, while Linn-Mar’s Nicholas Gorsich took the 4A crown.
“It feels great. I went in with a positive mindset," Gorsich said. "My team has been struggling a bit the past day, and i just wanted to give them something to be happy about.”
In the 200, Owen Douglas of Williamsburg narrowly edged out Anthony Isley of Mediapolis to claim the crown in 2A.
It was a Lions sweep in the 4x100, as both the Lisbon boys and girls secured the 1A title. In the 2A girls 4x1, it was Denver beating out Mid-Prairie for the victory.
Iowa City West took the 4A boys 4x100, while it was Williamsburg winning the event in class 2A.
Looking at the team results, it was the Lisbon Lions taking the 1A boys team championship. In 2A, the boys team title belonged to the Williamsburg Raiders. And in 3A, it’s a back-to-back title, as for the second year in a row, Solon is the girls team champion.