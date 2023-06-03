CG/G-R finishes second in first trip to state soccer

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck had no answer for Miles Baccam. The Western Christian striker scored twice in the first half as the Wolfpack topped the Rebels 2-0 to dash GC/G-R's hopes of a state soccer title.
"It was something we're not used to, coming from behind. We tried to mix it up there in the last 20 minutes," said head coach Jon Dinsdale, "and we had some great opportunities, and you know what, they did too."
The loss marked the first for top ranked GC/G-R as they finished the season 20-1.
"I just told them, you know, with this banner representing what it does, it's something that GC/G-R has never done yet before," said Dinsdale, "They have set the stage very high, and I can't thank them enough for giving all they had today, so it was a pretty awesome accomplishment."