Cedar Rapids native will be starting pitcher on opening day for the Pittsburgh Pirates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa native will be the starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates on the opening day of the MLB season.
Mitch Keller was a second round pick by the Pirates in the 2014 draft. The 26-year-old graduated from Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids.
In a video posted on social media, the team's manager asked Keller how many pitches he threw in that day's session - then asked him how many he'll throw on the 30th.
The Pirates open the season on the road in Cincinnati against the Reds.