Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low visibility in falling snow may
briefly occur in the advisory area this afternoon and evening
as the rain changes to snow in central to eastern and
southeast Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cedar Rapids native will be starting pitcher on opening day for the Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa native will be the starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates on the opening day of the MLB season.

Mitch Keller was a second round pick by the Pirates in the 2014 draft. The 26-year-old graduated from Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids.

In a video posted on social media, the team's manager asked Keller how many pitches he threw in that day's session - then asked him how many he'll throw on the 30th.

The Pirates open the season on the road in Cincinnati against the Reds. 

