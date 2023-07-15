Cedar Falls' NFL trio returns for Big Cats Lineman Camp

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The first went so well, they expanded on the second. Former Cedar Falls Tigers' Ike Boettger, Ross Pierschbacher, and Jack Campbell took a moment from their NFL season preps to host the second annual Big Cats Lineman Camp.
"We just had so much fun we thought we'd double it and make a young kids' camp and just keep it rolling," said Boettger, a lineman with the Buffalo Bills, "It's a great turn out, we're having a lot of fun."
The new addition Boettger mentioned is a session for fifth to eighth graders they held on Saturday morning. Last year, there was only one session for 9th to 12th graders.
"We had a lot of requests from the parents around the community." said Pierschbacher, who joined the Detroit Lions in the offseason, "So we figured we'd open it up, start them young, show what it is to be a big cat and that it's cooler to be a bigger guy."
Campbell will also be in Detroit this season after being drafted by the Lions. While technically not a lineman, the linebacker still was a big draw for the second straight summer.
"We just get them running around enjoying football, just letting them know it's okay if you don't get the hang of it right away, but just stick with it," he said, "I feel like this is what we're trying to do out here is just inspire kids to take the next step and just continue with it."
The camp featured one more current NFL player in Bills' lineman and former UNI Panther Spencer Brown. Several other college athletes, former pros, and area coaches served as camp instructors.