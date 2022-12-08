Cedar Falls Native Jack Campbell wins Butkus Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa --A storybook career is culminating in a dream-like final season for Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell.
Today the Cedar Falls native has been named the recipient of the 2022 Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. The announced was made Thursday by the Butkus Foundation.
Campbell is the first Hawkeye to earn the Butkus Award. Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell was a semifinalist for the award in both 2016 and 2017, while Chad Greenway was a semifinalist in 2005. Larry Station placed second in the Butkus Award balloting in 1985.
On Tuesday Campbell captured the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation. He was previously named the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season. He was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Rotary Lombardi awards.
Campbell has spearheaded the Hawkeye defense, totaling 118 tackles, which are second in the Big Ten and tied for 13th nationally.
Campbell also recorded two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble, along with 3.5 tackles for loss. He has 295 career tackles to rank 19th in program history.