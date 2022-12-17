Cedar Falls girls' capture championship at Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) – Cedar Falls clinched a Battle of Waterloo championship on Saturday night, topping defending champ Waverly-Shell Rock 48-32. The victory wrapped up a perfect weekend that saw the Tigers win all five of their dual meets while picking up 39 pins over the course of two days.
The title was their first in the three years that girls' teams have competed in the event.
Cedar Falls 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 36
130 Lilly Stough (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Anna Johnson (Cedar Falls) Fall 1:45
135 Lainey Schreck (Cedar Falls) over Evie Wagner (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 3:59
140 Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Madisen Theel (Cedar Falls) Fall 0:21
145 Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) over McKayla Warren (Cedar Falls) Fall 0:57
155 Lauren Nicholas (Cedar Falls) over Alli Seegers (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 1:55
170 Karissa Oldenburger (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Rylie Nachazel (Cedar Falls) Fall 2:46
190 Emmalee Sharar (Cedar Falls) over Alexandria Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:25
235 Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Briar Ludeman (Cedar Falls) Fall 1:38
100 Natalie Blake (Cedar Falls) over Amber Hoth (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 2:40
105 Lauren Whitt (Cedar Falls) over Macy Tiedt (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 3:48
110 Hope Chiattello (Cedar Falls) over Abby Doyle (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:27
115 Jasmine Oleson (Cedar Falls) over Ashley Heine (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 1:06
120 Destiny Hoeppner (Cedar Falls) over Brinley Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:33
125 Eva Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Apryl Halsor (Cedar Falls) Fall 5:51