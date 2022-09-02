WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- In Class 5A, Metro rivals Waterloo West and sixth-ranked Cedar Falls met at Memorial Stadium Friday night. Both schools came in 1-0. Cedar Falls beat West the last five times they played, including 52-14 last year.
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead. On the next drive, Cedar Falls set the pace for the night. Facing a 4th down, the Tigers lined up in punt formation and pulled a fake. Tate Hermanson found Logan Roe to convert and keep the drive a live.
A few plays later, Drake Gelhaus punched it in from nine yards out. He had a monster night.
On their next possession, a 44-yard punt return by Senior Ben Rousell gave the Tigers excellent field position. Gelhaus finished the job from a few yards out.
It was not a good night for Waterloo West fans. Drew Campbell and the Tiger defensive unit were a brick wall. Through midway through the second quarter, every drive ended in a punt. It was Wild West night in the West student section, though it was pretty quiet without much to cheer about. Still, cheerleaders did their best to pump up the crowd.
Hermanson connected with Derek Woods for a long touchdown. In the second quarter, Gelhaus found the end zone again, taking it in from a few yards out. He had three trips to the end zone in the first half alone.
It just got uglier from there. Cedar Falls blanks Waterloo West 57-0. The Tigers extend their winning streak against the Wahawks to six games.