Casinos prepare for increase in betting activity for Cy-Hawk game

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Between the Cy-Hawk game this weekend and the start of a new NFL football season, it is a busy time for sports betting. It has been legal in Iowa since 2019 and has been growing yearly.
"It's arguably one of the most popular games in the state of the year," Isle of Capris Casino Vice President and General Manager Chad Moine said. "We do see several bets both on the Iowa and Iowa State for the game."
According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, 18 sports wagering companies are licensed in the state. The commission expects more than $2 billion in wagers will be placed this year, and that means about $10 million in tax revenue for the state.
At the Isle of Capris Casino, bets have already started to trickle in for Saturday's game. Moine said he and his staff are preparing to get more as we get closer to kickoff. Most, around 90%, are made online.
"We don't have pro teams in Iowa and Iowa and Iowa State are the biggest colleges in Iowa," Hoine said. "When that game happens, it gets everyone excited in the state and gets everyone pumped up not only for the game but hopefully to make cash on the side as well."
The Hawkeyes are favored by 3.5 points, but Moine said most betters have been favoring the Cyclones. While typically bets for the Cy-Hawk game are more 50-50, this year, he said about 70% of the money is in favor of Iowa State.
The over under is 40. Moine said the last five Cy-Hawk games have ended up on the under side.
"We don't think it'd be any different this year. About 80% of the money's going with the under," he said.
If you or someone you know is having gambling problems, you can call 1-800-BETS OFF, text (855) 895-8398, or visit yourlifeiowa.org to get help. It is all confidential and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.