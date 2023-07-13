 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete

  • Updated
Caitlin Clark
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, California (KWWL) -- Superstar Hawkeye women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has won the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports.

Clark has won several awards and accolades this season after leading the Hawkeyes to their first national championship game this spring.

Clark was also nominated for the category of Breakthrough Athlete.

She has also won the Honda Cup for the Best Woman's Collegiate Athlete, Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award, the Naismith College Player of the Year award, and several more.

