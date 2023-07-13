Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete

LOS ANGELES, California (KWWL) -- Superstar Hawkeye women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has won the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports.
𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙂𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙐𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎 to @CaitlinClark22 of @IowaWBB on winning Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports at the 2023 Espy Awards! 👏🏀🔥#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/6PIREjFkPu— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) July 13, 2023
Clark has won several awards and accolades this season after leading the Hawkeyes to their first national championship game this spring.
Clark was also nominated for the category of Breakthrough Athlete.
She has also won the Honda Cup for the Best Woman's Collegiate Athlete, Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award, the Naismith College Player of the Year award, and several more.