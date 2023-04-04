Caitlin Clark to be honored at Wooden Award Gala

LOS ANGELES, California (KWWL) -- The Wooden Award Gala will honor the men and women's Wooden Award winners in Los Angeles on April 7 where Caitlin Clark is the unanimous National Player of the Year.
The list of honors that Clark garnered are staggering. She won the 2023 Naismith trophy, Wade trophy, Associated Press Player of the Year, Ann Meyers Drysdale, and the Athletic National Player of the Year.
Additionally, she was voted the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row. She was also voted the 2023 Academic All-American of the Year for her work in the classroom.
Clark said that there's a lot to celebrate.
She said, "Being able to understand my impact and what I have done for the state of Iowa - I probably won't be able to understand what I do and what this team has done, but I am so grateful and this is so special. I can't wait to get back home to the state of Iowa and celebrate what we did. We did a lot of amazing things and there is much to be celebrated."
There will be a celebration for the Hawkeye women's basketball team in Iowa City on Friday, April 14.