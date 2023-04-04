Caitlin Clark to be honored at Wooden Award Gala

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA GRUNDY HARDIN IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN WORTH IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ALLISON, APLINGTON, CEDAR FALLS, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DIKE, DUMONT, ELDORA, GREENE, GRUNDY CENTER, HAMPTON, IOWA FALLS, MANLY, MASON CITY, NORTHWOOD, PARKERSBURG, REINBECK, SHELL ROCK, WATERLOO, WAVERLY, AND WELLSBURG. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE.