Caitlin Clark signs with Nike Basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark is signing with a big company, Nike Basketball.
On Monday, Nike Basketball announced Clark as one of their next student athletes.
We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 10, 2022
Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. pic.twitter.com/xIPZN2raOS
Clark tweeted that she's excited to officially join the Nike family. Clark is joined by Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins.
Excited to officially join the Nike family🤍🤍🤍 let’s gooooo 😎🤫 @nikebasketball https://t.co/mTIuAtaPo6— Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) October 10, 2022
Clark was recently named the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.