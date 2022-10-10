 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark signs with Nike Basketball

  • Updated
Caitlin Clark
Image: Iowa Athletics

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark is signing with a big company, Nike Basketball.

On Monday, Nike Basketball announced Clark as one of their next student athletes. 

Clark tweeted that she's excited to officially join the Nike family. Clark is joined by Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins.

Clark was recently named the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.