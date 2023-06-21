Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has been nominated for two ESPY awards. The ESPY's are handed out each year to the best athletes in sports.
Clark has been nominated for both the Breakthrough Athlete award and the Best Athlete in Women's Sports award. In the last season, Clark averaged nearly 28 points per game, along with 7 rebounds and 8.5 assists.
In March, Clark also received the Naismith award, recognizing her as the most outstanding player in women's basketball.
Clark led the Hawkeye women to their first national championship game appearance in NCAA history earlier this year.
In April, the University of Iowa announced that ticket sales for the 2023-2024 season were put on pause due to overwhelming demand following their successful season.