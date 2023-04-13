 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Caitlin Clark named the Honda Sport Award winner

Caitlin Clark breaks records galore during historic March Madness run

Caitlin Clark has had a record-breaking March Madness run.

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has added another award to her already impressive resume, with the junior being named the Honda Sport Award recipient for basketball.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

Clark has become the first player in Division 1 women's basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Clark is a two-time First-Team All-American, and she was also named the 2023 CSC Academic All-America of the Year.

Clark was also awarded at this year's Wooden Award Gala, as well as the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year, and numerous other accolades in her record-breaking season.

