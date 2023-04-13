Caitlin Clark named the Honda Sport Award winner

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has added another award to her already impressive resume, with the junior being named the Honda Sport Award recipient for basketball.
The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.
Clark has become the first player in Division 1 women's basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.
Clark is a two-time First-Team All-American, and she was also named the 2023 CSC Academic All-America of the Year.
Clark was also awarded at this year's Wooden Award Gala, as well as the 2023 Naismith Player of the Year, and numerous other accolades in her record-breaking season.