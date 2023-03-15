Caitlin Clark named First Team All American; Monika Czinano honorable mention

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has been named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press for the second year in a row.
Clark averages 27 points per game, which is the second best in the nation. Her teammate, Monika Czinano, was named an honorable mention by the AP. She also earned that honor last year.
The 2-seeded Hawkeye women host 15-seed Southeast Louisiana in front of a sold out crowd at Hawkeye Carver Arena on Friday, March 17.
You could soon see even more of Clark on you screens. She, along with several other college athletes across the country, teamed up with local small businesses in a new advertisement.
It's believed to be the first to use name, image and likeness to advocate for federal policy.
In a new ad released by Goldman Sachs, Clark calls herself a "superfan" of Almost Famous Popcorn based in Cedar Rapids.
The ad talks about the need to modernize the U.S. small business administration.