Bucks rally to walk off against Eau Claire

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Bucks scored three runs in the ninth to rally past Eau Claire 4-3 for their fifth win in five games.
It took six innings before anyone scratched the scoreboard. Waterloo first-time starter Than Bell stymied the Express with a scoreless six inning outing that saw him allow just three hits. Freddy Rodriguez was nearly as good on the other side, giving up just a single run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Eau Claire, however, jumped into a 3-1 lead in the eighth, fueled by Ryan Nagelbach's two-run blast over the right-field wall.
The Bucks came to the ninth needing something to keep their hot streak alive. Aaron Ujimori scored after an Eau Claire throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Moments later, Ben Wilmes' hot shot to shortstop was mishandled allowing the tying run to come home. One batter later, Brandon Fish chopped a grounder to first base. The play came to the plate, but Brodie Kresser slid under the tag for the walk-off 4-3 win.
The victory moved Waterloo into a first place tie with LaCrosse at 5-1 in the second half standings.