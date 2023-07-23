Brown wins Waterloo Open, Sawyer earns amateur title

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Evan Brown picked up a big payday on Sunday. The recent Ole Miss grad shot 21-under par over the weekend before besting Harry Hillier on the second hole of a playoff to earn the top prize in the pro division of the Waterloo Open.
"In pro golf we always chase trophies. You want to win. You want to play well. You want to have that satisfaction of good play. Second place finish even if you play well is still second place," said Brown afterward, "So being able to get the win was awesome today."
Brown said he won't take any time rest as he's already set to hit the course on Monday in an attempt to qualify for next week's Korn Ferry Tour event in Illinois.
In the amateur division, Owen Sawyer of Cedar Falls shot 14 under par to earn the Open title. The recent Tiger graduate will play college golf next year at Iowa State.