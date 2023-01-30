 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning...

.Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning
over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values
into the 20s to near 30 below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Brock Purdy suffered complete tear of UCL; expected to undergo surgery

  • Updated
  • 0

(KWWL) -- After an MRI on Monday, the worst fears are now realized for former Iowa State star Brock Purdy. The 49er rookie suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow, and is expected to undergo surgery.

Most fans watched Purdy suffer some kind of arm injury live during the NFC Championship game on Sunday, which the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 23-year-old is reportedly seeking a second medical opinion to avoid Tommy John surgery, which would need more than six months of recovery time.

Tags

Recommended for you