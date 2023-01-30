Brock Purdy suffered complete tear of UCL; expected to undergo surgery

(KWWL) -- After an MRI on Monday, the worst fears are now realized for former Iowa State star Brock Purdy. The 49er rookie suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow, and is expected to undergo surgery.
Most fans watched Purdy suffer some kind of arm injury live during the NFC Championship game on Sunday, which the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 23-year-old is reportedly seeking a second medical opinion to avoid Tommy John surgery, which would need more than six months of recovery time.