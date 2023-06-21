Brock Purdy nominated for an ESPY award

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been nominated for the Breakthrough Athlete ESPY award.
After being selected with the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy took over as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after those in front of him suffered injuries.
Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. Purdy was injured in that game, with the 49ers falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In nine games last season, Purdy passed for over 1,300 yards as well as 13 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions.
The ESPY award ceremony will be held on July 9.