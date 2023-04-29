Black Hawks turn the tables on Lincoln in game two

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Saturday wasn't the night their season ended. The Waterloo Black Hawks made good share of that, beating Lincoln 6-1 in game two of the best of three series, the same score they fell by on Friday night.
"The most important thing is just winning battles, competing, and winning races," said Black Hawks' coach Matt Smaby of the game two effort, "I thought on the whole we did a much, much better job of that. We played physical. We played hard and I'm proud of the guys for doing it."
Waterloo's Griffin Erdman lit the lamp on a power play for the first period's lone goal. Late in the second, Connor Brown added a tough angle, top shelf goal for a brief 2-0 lead, before Lincoln tallied one before intermission.
The third period was all Waterloo as Gavin O'Connell squeezed a shot inside the right post for a 3-1 edge. Waterloo then scored three times in the final 70 seconds, getting goals from Caden Brown, Myles Hilman, and a second from Connor Brown.
In goal, Emmett Croteau rebounded from a tough outing on Friday night, stopping 28 of 29 Lincoln shots.
"I think the boys responded well, and I think we used that playoff energy that maybe we missed yesterday," said Croteau, "We rode with it, and we got the two points today."
On Sunday, the two will play in a winner take all game three at 3:05 pm in Young Arena.