Black Hawks top Sioux City 4-1

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks held on to their slim second place Western Conference edge with a dominant 4-1 win over Sioux City on Saturday night. The Black Hawks still hold on to a one point edge over third place Lincoln with two games remaining in the regular season.
Gavin O'Connell scored a pair in the win including the opening goal in a period that saw Waterloo outshoot the Musketeers 18 to 3. Aaron Pionk added a power play tally for a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.
Sioux City got one back early in the second, but the Blacks Hawks scored twice in the final minutes with O'Connell first grabbing his second. Then with four seconds left in the period, Garrett Schifsky poked the puckl away at center ice and scored on a breakaway for a 4-1 lead that held up the rest of the way.
Waterloo finishes the regular season with one home and one away game against Dubuque in the final weekend.